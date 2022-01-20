POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a man identified as Christopher Shakunkuma for allegedly causing the death of his grandmother. In a statement, Wednesday, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga narrated what transpired. “Police in Lusaka’s Shibuyunji area have detained Christopher Shakunkuma aged 28 of Shakunkuma village for allegedly having caused the death of his grandmother Esther Mainala aged 81 also of the same abode. The matter was reported to the Police by the deceased’s daughter Iness Mukonka aged 53 of the same village. Brief facts of the matter are that on 18th…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.