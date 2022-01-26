FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government has released K198 million towards the first term secondary boarding schools and skills development bursary scheme. In a statement, Tuesday, Dr Musokotwane said it was the resolve of government that savings raised from government policy to restructure expenditures through the elimination of subsidies such as fuel benefit the people. “The Ministry of Finance and National Planning has today released K198 million towards the First term Secondary Boarding Schools and Skills Development Bursary Scheme. The resources are part of the 20%…...



