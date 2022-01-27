Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says there are insufficient funds in the 2022 budget to fund a consultative constitution process. In an interview, Monday, Mundubile noted that the expectations of a consultative constitution making process were high among citizens. “On the issue of the Constitution, initially we were very worried when we heard that stakeholders had started submitting to the constitution making process. We hear the Minister came back to say these submissions were actually unsolicited. There is nothing wrong with receiving unsolicited submissions, but we want to…...