CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says Zambia’s score on the Corruption Perception Index will improve under the UPND government. And Kasanda says PF should not complain about the ongoing investigations because high offices attract probing and criticism. Commenting on Zambia’s CPI score of 33 in an interview, Kasanda said UPND would not tolerate corruption internally and externally. “I think the score so far is good, looking at the fact that this is a transparent government and also looking at the fact that from the President’s pronouncements, it has been very…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.