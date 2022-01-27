GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka says Stanbic Bank has robust Know Your Customers protocols and therefore, it has no excuse for its failure to report suspicious transactions within the stipulated period. Commenting on the delay by the Stanbic Zambia Limited to report suspicious transactions to the Financial Intelligence Centre, Lifuka said such acts of omission or indeed acts of commission serve to tarnish the image of the bank. “Coming to Stanbic Bank, it is unfortunate that a bank of its standing and reputation is found in this spot of bother. Such…...
Menu