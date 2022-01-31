Former Kabwe Central PF MP Tutwa Ngulube speaks during a News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television public discussion on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF disciplinary committee chairperson Tutwa Ngulube says President Hakainde Hichilema’s international trips might not be of benefit to the country. Commenting on President Hichilema’s international trips so far, Ngulube said some of the trips were unnecessary. “International trips may or may not benefit the republic depending on what exactly the Head of State is trying to achieve. I think there has been no explanation as to how these trips could benefit the nations. In our understanding, a trip cannot benefit the nation, it is an expense. When you move the…...