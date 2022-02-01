THE interim PF top leadership on Sunday received a rude shock when only 15 out of 60 members of Parliament showed up for a meeting to which they had been invited. And PF acting president Given Lubinda has cautioned members of parliament, saying “pretence and smoke screening” will not take the party anywhere. Meanwhile, acting PF secretary general Nickson Chilangwa says it is disappointing that members of parliament are not doing what they are supposed to do when the party leadership is trying to mobilise funds for their legal fees…....



