THE Chipata High Court has convicted Patrick N’gandu, a Procurement and Supplies Assistant at Petauke District Health Office, for corrupt practices. In a statement, Monday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said the corrupt practices were involving K34,000. “Meanwhile, the Chipata High Court has convicted a Procurement and Supplies Assistant at Petauke District Health Office and sentenced him to 2 years imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices involving K34, 000. This is in matter where Patrick N’gandu aged 39, was arrested by the Anti- Corruption Commission in November 2016 and charged…...



