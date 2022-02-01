POLICE say they are investigating a matter in which a police officer died after being attacked by seven criminals upon leaving a liquor shop where he had gone to drink beer with a colleague. In a statement, Tuesday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga explained that the deceased, while in the company of his colleague, met the criminals who were armed with sticks and planks on January 28 around 22:00 hours. He stated that a fight between the two camps erupted but the deceased and his friend were defeated by the criminals…...
Menu