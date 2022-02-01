POLICE say they are investigating a matter in which a police officer died after being attacked by seven criminals upon leaving a liquor shop where he had gone to drink beer with a colleague. In a statement, Tuesday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga explained that the deceased, while in the company of his colleague, met the criminals who were armed with sticks and planks on January 28 around 22:00 hours. He stated that a fight between the two camps erupted but the deceased and his friend were defeated by the criminals…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.