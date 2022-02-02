THE Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating two High Court judges for abuse of office and theft involving K3 million, News Diggers has learnt. According to impeccable sources within the judiciary, Judge Charles Kafunda and Judge Joshua Banda are being investigated over their alleged involvement in a scandal under the bailiffs office. However, when contacted for a comment, judge Kafunda who appeared for questioning at ACC last week said he did not want to comment on the matter because it had to do with his office. Justices Kafunda and Banda were among…...
