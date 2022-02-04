Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops secretary general Fr Francis Mukosa speaks to journalists shortly after monitoring the electoral process at Chilenji Community Hall in Kabwata, Lusaka on February 3, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ZAMBIA Conference of Catholic Bishops secretary general Fr Francis Mukosa says there is a low turnout of voters in the Kabwata by-election because of lack of sensitisation by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on the exact poll day. Speaking after inspecting Chilenje Community Hall, Thursday morning, Fr Mukosa said being a working day, most people were expected to cast their votes in the afternoon. “The situation is more or less the same in all the polling stations I have been through. I have noticed that at least in all…...