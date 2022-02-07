HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says officers from various investigative wings are on the ground investigating the gassing incidences which rocked most parts of the country as well as the burning of City Market prior to the 2021 general elections. In an interview, Mwiimbu said members of the public would be informed on the outcome of these investigations in due course. “I would like to inform the public that as the new dawn administration, we are particularly concerned pertaining to the happenings prior to the 2021 elections…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.