A 21-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka’s Mtendere township has admitted obtaining money by false pretences and personation. Paul Kawewe is charged with two counts of obtaining money by false pretences and personation. In count one, it is alleged that Kawewe on July 11, 2021 in Lusaka, falsely represented himself as a businessman and owner of a company called Chanda Brian Two Thousand, an online business operating on Facebook selling shoes and clothes, when in fact not. In count two, it is alleged that on November 28, 2021, in Lusaka, the accused…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.