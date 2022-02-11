LUSAKA Lawyer Makebi Zulu says he doesn’t know where his client, Shebby Chilekwa, has been taken by the police. And Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says they cannot disclose where Chilekwa is being taken because it is part of their investigations. In a video, Chilekwa was seen being taken to a car by two men plain clothed police officers. In an interview, Zulu said he was scheduled to meet the Attorney General over the matter today. “We don’t know where he is being taken to but what we hear is that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.