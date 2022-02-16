Health Minister Sylvia Masebo speaks to legal officer Twaambo Mwiimbu during the announcement of the new ZAMMSA board in Lusaka on February 15, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NEWLY-APPOINTED Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) Board has resolved to send the entire agency management on forced leave, pending investigations of some serious anomalies at the institution. And Health Minister Sylvia Masebo says the ZAMMSA Board has been instructed to immediately look at the matter in which Honeybee drugs were erroneously distributed to two health facilities. Speaking at a media briefing, Tuesday, ZAMMSA Board chairperson Dr Anna Chifungula said Professor Peter Mwaba would act as interim Director General to oversee the affairs of the Agency. “At our first…...