Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba at the induction meeting of Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TOURISM minister Rodney Sikumba says the government has commenced the process of relocating those who have settled around the Kafue National park. Responding to a question from Nalikwanda UPND member of parliament Koonwa Simunji, who wanted to find out whether government had degazetted part of Kafue National Park, Tuesday, Sikumba said government had not degazetted the park in question. He said the settlements seen between Nalusanga checkpoint and Kafue Hook Bridge were illegal. “Government has not in uncertain terms de-gazetted any part of the Kafue National Park. Madam Speaker, the…...