SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has directed Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo to issue a comprehensive ministerial statement on the current status and the procurement of 42 fire trucks which were bought for US$42 million. Speaker Mutti made this directive after Nkombo gave some interesting, but brief, responses to questions regarding the questionable procurement. Responding to a question from Mufumbwe member of parliament Elliot Kamondo, who wanted to find out the current status of the fire trucks in Parliament, Tuesday, Nkombo said seven of the…...

