UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda says Zimbabwe’s ZANU PF officials who came into the country recently wanted to develop a relationship with the ruling party. According to Zimbabwe’s The NewsHawks Newspaper, a Zanu PF delegation led by Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu recently visited Lusaka to manage – and hopefully improve – frosty diplomatic ties. “Informed sources on both sides of the Zambezi River said this week part of the agenda of the meeting included formal party-to-party introductions; developing a fraternal relationship between the two parties which never existed;…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.