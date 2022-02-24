UNITED States Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Martin Dale says his country welcomes the opportunity to partner with countries like Zambia that have demonstrated a principled commitment to following the rule of law to curb corruption. Responding to a press query, Dale noted that corruption undermined the rule of law and stole precious resources and funding meant for delivery of crucial services. “Effectively countering corruption is a fundamental priority for the United States as corruption undermines the rule of law, steals precious resources and funding meant for delivery of crucial services that…...
