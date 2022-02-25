Water and Sanitation Minister Mike Mposha at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha says there is a huge possibility that what government sees as errors could be the work of people who are not happy with the progress being made by the new dawn administration. And Mposha says his ministry has commenced the process of laying appropriate charges against the officers involved in negligently place a wrong water meter contract advert. The Minister was speaking in Parliament, Wednesday, after rendering a ministerial statement on the procurement of prepaid domestic water meters for water utility companies…....