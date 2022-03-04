THE Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has heard that as at October 31, 2021, over K180 million has been paid to Kinglong Motors (Z) Limited, a subsidiary of Higer Bus Limited, for the procurement of 100 mechanical horses and fuel tankers meant to be distributed to identified youth groups which lacked adequate experience. And the Committee has heard that the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts spent over K2.4 million on workshops and allowances to develop a communication strategy which has not materialised. Appearing before the PAC Thursday, Ministry of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.