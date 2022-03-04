DEMOCRATIC Party leader Harry Kalaba says it will be up to Russia to decide whether to impose restrictions on the country following Zambia’s decision to vote for the United Nation’s resolution to reprimand that country for invading Ukraine. On Wednesday, during a rare emergency session called by the United Nations Security Council, 141 countries, including Zambia, voted to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine and demanded that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, an action that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body. But in an interview,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.