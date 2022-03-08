MINISTER of Health Sylvia Masebo expressed disappointment at a rate which suicide cases are being recorded in Zambia, further directing health workers to treat suicide attempts as medical, psychiatric emergencies. And Masebo says in 2021, 89 people died by suicide, 72 of whom were male while 17 were female. At a press briefing, Monday, Masebo said a number of individuals who survive suicide suffer serious physical and psychological injuries. “Many people in our communities are struggling with mental ill health which is affecting their life choices and outcomes. We have…...



