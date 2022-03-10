Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Warren Mwambazi speaks when Ministry of Transport and Logistics acting permanent secretary Stephen Mbewe appeared before his Committee at the National Assembly in Lusaka on November 8, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has ruled that Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Warren Mwambazi should recuse himself from presiding over the meetings if indeed he has an interest in one of the companies summoned by the committee. Speaker Mutti says Mwambazi, who is Bwana Mkubwa Independent member of parliament, can, however, continue to participate as an ordinary MP during the consideration of the Auditor-General’s queries on the procurement of COVID-19 materials. The Speaker was ruling on a point of order raised by Mufulira PF member of parliament…...