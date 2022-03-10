ANTI corruption researcher and advocate Rueben Lifuka has observed that there is a weakness and haphazardness in the way the UPND government is approaching the fight against corruption so far. Commenting on Vice-President Mutale Nalumango’s remarks that individuals who served in the previous regime must surrender all the funds they dubiously acquired, Lifuka said Non-Conviction Based asset forfeiture should be applied sparingly and complement, where necessary, criminal proceedings. “The call by the Vice President for the surrender of monies and properties illicitly obtained by those who served in the previous…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.