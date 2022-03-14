Konkola Copper Mines PLC Provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu (l) with his lawyers Sakwiba Sikota and Makebi Zulu at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on October 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUSAKA Lawyer Makebi Zulu says his client, Milingo Lungu, is still Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator because he was appointed by the court, hence no person can set aside a court order unless the court itself. Last week, the Official Receiver for Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), Natasha Kalimukwa suspended Lungu to pave way for an inquiry into the alleged mismanagement of assets and finances. “The Official Receiver has suspended Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu pending the outcome of an inquiry instituted pursuant to section 69(1) of…...