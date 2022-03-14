PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says former president Rupiah Banda kept the country hopeful during the difficult days after the general elections last year, revealing that what the nation saw was superficial because there was much more he did in the background to bring about unity. And family representative Fisho Mwale says the Banda family has fully accepted that the late president be buried at the presidential burial site as accorded by the state. Speaking when he visited the funeral home, Sunday, President Hichilema said the nation was grateful for the role…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.