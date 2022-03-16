Former Youth, Sports and Child Development permanent secretary Dr John Phiri (l) when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee at Parliament Building on March 15, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER ministry of youth, sport and child development permanent secretary Dr John Phiri yesterday struggled to explain why he went ahead to procure 50 mechanical horses and fuel tankers without authority from the Secretary to the Cabinet. And Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe says he has failed to reach out to Kinglong Motors Limited, a subsidiary of Higer Bus Limited, because the Chief Executive Officer is based in China and has no other representative. Speaking during a PAC hearing, Dr Phiri said Cabinet guided the…...