Former Youth and Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga addresses journalists at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services during a joint press briefing in Lusaka June 17, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER minister of youth, sport and child development Emmanuel Mulenga says he was never summoned by State House to explain the procurement of mechanical horses and fuel tankers, charging that the internal memo suggesting otherwise is “cooked”. On Monday, the Parliamentary Public Accounts (PAC) heard that Mulenga was summoned to State House to explain why the donation made by then President, Edgar Lungu, on 15th August, 2020 to empower four youth groups with fuel tankers, had not materialised. But in an interview, Mulenga said individuals revealing such information could have…...