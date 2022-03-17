GOVERNANCE, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) executive director Mcdonald Chipenzi says the the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s decision to postpone elections because of the state funeral has no legal foundation. But Mporokoso PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says ECZ is on firm grounds. On Monday, ECZ postponed the holding of nominations and polls for the Mongu District Mayoral by-election in Western Province and two Local Government Ward by-elections in Northern and Southern Provinces to March 22 and April 14, respectively. The commission said the postponement had been necessitated by…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.