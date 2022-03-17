Labour and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba during the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LABOUR and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba says implementing pension reforms has to be done in a responsible manner because doing it in a rushed way might not be beneficial to the nation. Last year, President Hakainde Hichilema said NAPSA would be reformed to start paying mid term benefits so that contributors don’t have to wait until retirement to access their money. And in an interview, Tambatamba said some progress would be made by the end of this year. “It is going to happen; we are on the way. The…...