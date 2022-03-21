VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says government and the Zambia United National Freedom Fighters Association are working on establishing a proper policy on defining who is a founding father, and also ways in which to appreciate them. Speaking during the funeral church Service for the late freedom fighter, Christine Mulundika, Saturday, Vice-President Nalumango said freedom fighters deserved respect from all Zambians because they brought about the freedom the country was now enjoying. “Government, Cabinet working together with the association led by the people that stood here is working on establishing a proper…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.