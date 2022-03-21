Former Minister of Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili addresses mourners at Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross during the former Cabinet Minister in MMD Government Peter Chintala's funeral on February 15, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER national guidance and religious affairs minister Godfridah Sumaili has described the continued investigation of PF members as a witch-hunt and oppression. And Sumaili says former president Edgar Lungu should be given the respect he deserves because he qualifies to be called the father of the nation. Commenting on the recent investigation carried out by the police at former PF national chairperson Samuel Mukupa’s Mporokoso farm and at Lungu’s former economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga’s farm near Mwembeshi area, Sumaili said the continued harassment of PF members was unacceptable. “Let us…...