ARCHBISHOP Telesphore Mpundu says after leading the country into an economic ditch, former president Edgar Lungu should be silent in a dignified manner. And former Attorney General Musa Mwenye says Lungu’s hypocrisy remarks were a reminder of the arrogance citizens were subjected to during his time in power. On Friday after late former president Rupiah Banda’s burial service, Lungu said there was a lot of hypocrisy because people were saying a lot of good things and yet they were doing bad things. But in an interview, Archbishop Mpundu said it…...
