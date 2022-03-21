MINISTRY of Health permanent secretary in charge of administration Dr George Magwende says there is nothing strange about cooperatives supplying drugs to the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) if they qualify and have capacity. In an interview, Dr Magwende said Zambian-owned cooperatives should be supported. “What needs to be established is that ZAMMSA, the functions it has are to procure, store and distribute drugs. So, if it has to procure, it means it has to buy from eligible institutions. If a cooperative has what it takes in terms…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.