LABOUR Commissioner Givens Muntengwa says government has instituted investigations into the death of Juba Transport Limited employee Danny Silwimba who died in Mozambique after being bashed. And Muntengwa has described Juba Transport Limited as an incorrigible employer, saying aside from the alleged negligence of its deceased employee, other workers were equally complaining about other issues. Silwimba died in Mozambique after being hit by an oncoming vehicle at Guro as he was crossing the road after processing the necessary documents at a checkpoint. In a statement, Friday, Ministry of Labour and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.