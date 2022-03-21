FORMER Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda says lack of operationalisation of the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) and debt owed to drugs suppliers are among factors which have led to the drug shortage in the country. In an interview, Chanda wondered why ZAMMSA had not been procuring drugs despite being given the mandate. “When you look at the reforms that were done in the health sector, there is a reason why Medical Stores Limited was transformed into ZAMMSA. From independence, we had Medical Stores Limited until when I…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.