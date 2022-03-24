THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that the Continuous Voter Registration exercise will commence on June 1, this year. In a statement, Wednesday, ECZ acting corporate affairs manager Sylvia Bwalya said the Commission had earlier planned to commence the exercise on April 1 but changed the date due to the upcoming Mongu Mayoral and two local government ward by-elections. “The Commission would like to advise members of the public that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will commence on 1st June, 2022. Registration of voters is the process…...
