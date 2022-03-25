Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says government will ensure that the money which will be recovered from looters is channeled to developmental projects like the construction of modern police stations. Responding to a question from Chama South PF member of parliament Davison Mung`andu in Parliament, Tuesday, who wanted to know whether government was able to give a specific period in which a modern police station would be built in Pemba, Mwiimbu said government was confident that once recoveries were made, money would be available for that project…....