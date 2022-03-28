MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for administration Dr George Magwende has warned of stern action against anyone who will participate in corrupt practices during the recruitment process. And Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) Acting Director General Professor Peter Mwaba says the agency plans to partner with local and international companies to ensure local manufacturing of drugs. Speaking when they featured on a special programme on Radio Phoenix, Friday, Dr Magwende warned that those seeking employment would not be recruited if found engaging in corrupt practices while officers from…...



