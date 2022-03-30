PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Lusaka lawyer Gilbert Phiri as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission, subject to ratification by the National Assembly. According to a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, Wednesday, President Hichilema noted that Phiri was an experienced criminal defence lawyer who brought a wealth of experience and expertise to the Commission. “President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect appointed Mr. Gilbert Phiri, subject to ratification by the National Assembly, as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission. The appointment is in exercise of the power vested…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.