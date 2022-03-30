PRESIDENTIAL spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says President Hakainde Hichilema has refused a brand new presidential limousine so that the money can be channeled towards important areas of need. And Bwalya says no government department has bought brand new VX vehicles as they are all using old ones. Meanwhile, Economist Professor Oliver Saasa says there is need to find ways of quickly attending to the interests of the young people who ushered this government into power. Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme, Tuesday, Bwalya said President…...



