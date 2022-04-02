RENOWNED rapper Mwila Musonda alias Slapdee says his shows have been affected because most people are not going out as much as much as they used to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview, Slapdee, however, said the pandemic had opened up a different perspective as people were now streaming more music and buying digitally.

“Covid has affected all of us. Obviously, we have lost out on shows because of attendance, it has gone down. And also just the fact that you could get it as well is scary. It has definitely caused some damage but at the same time, it has opened up a different perspective from our customers and our clients. They stream more music now, there is more digital sales, buying music digitally than physically. So, it has brought some good and some bad,” Slapdee said.

“The impact will forever be felt. We are still feeling it. We don’t have as many shows as we used to have and people are sort of used to not going out. They have adapted to the new way of life. So that has cost us because most of our money was coming from our shows, to be honest, so now, we have to adapt to the new way, find new ways of living life.”

Slapdee said he was fully vaccinated, and also recalled how he contracted COVID-19 in 2020.

“In 2020, I had a big Covid attack. I understand what Covid is first hand and a lot of people around me also contracted it. It was a big deal. I have been vaccinated; I have doubled dossed. I make sure that I try to follow the [health] guidelines,” said Slapdee.

According to the Ministry of Health data, as at March 30, 2022, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases stood at 316,747, while the cumulative deaths stood at 3,966.

There were 99 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 recoveries. 5,717 had received their dose 1 vaccine while 7,077 were fully vaccinated. 987 had been administered with the booster.

The data also showed that there were no critical patients while only 3 were on oxygen.