CHIEF State Advocate in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Nkumbiza Mumba says her office delays to take some cases to court because of insufficient investigations. And Mumba says there are times when the office takes matters to court because of high public interest, even when they are not so confident of securing a conviction. In an interview, Mumba added that the office of the DPP had insufficient funding which affected its operations. “There is insufficient funding which affects our operations, especially in the district offices, we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.