Lands and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima at the induction of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LANDS Minister Elijah Muchima has insisted that there is no money at the moment to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment on Forest 27. In an interview, Muchima called for patience among members of the public, saying an assessment was not something that should be forced on government to carry out now because it was a costly venture. “The Environmental Impact Assessment is a very costly venture; it requires a lot of money. An assessment we have been given is US$500,000, this money cannot come from the coffers of GRZ, we…...