THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) says through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, it has re-arrested former Konkola Copper Mines Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu for theft of K4.4 million from KCM, following the establishment of more evidence. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) earlier this week entered a nolle prosequi in a similar case, causing massive public outcry. And in a statement, Thursday, DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga stated that the Commission had further charged and arrested Lungu for money laundering involving the purchase of a property in Mass Media…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.