PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appealed to the electorate to vote for UPND in the Mongu District Mayoral by-election in Western Province in order to continue enjoying peace, law and order. In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Monday, President Hichilema encouraged citizens in the areas where the by-elections would be held this Thursday to continue maintaining peace and order. “Fellow citizens, as you might be aware, the country is this week (Thursday) going for by-elections at the levels of Mayors and councillors. The elections will be held in…...
Menu