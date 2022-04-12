PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appealed to the electorate to vote for UPND in the Mongu District Mayoral by-election in Western Province in order to continue enjoying peace, law and order. In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Monday, President Hichilema encouraged citizens in the areas where the by-elections would be held this Thursday to continue maintaining peace and order. “Fellow citizens, as you might be aware, the country is this week (Thursday) going for by-elections at the levels of Mayors and councillors. The elections will be held in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.