MINISTER of Justice Mulambo Haimbe says a Director of Public Prosecutions cannot be removed at the whim of a government because she enjoys security of tenure, but there are clear constitutional provisions which can be followed in case of misconduct. When asked about the UPND’s relationship with the DPP, Haimbe said in an interview that constitutional offices did not look at that. “For constitutional offices, we don’t look at that. The DPP enjoys, for example, what is called security of tenure under the constitution. So whether she was hired by…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.