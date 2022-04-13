MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says there is currently no political violence in the country because PF has accepted the election loss and recognised that UPND is now in government. And UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda says there is no way people can vote for PF in the forthcoming by-elections slated for Thursday, no matter how they can be temporarily dissatisfied with the new dawn government. Commenting on President Hakainde Hichilema’s post that people were enjoying peace because of the UPND, Mundubile said unlike the UPND, PF…...



