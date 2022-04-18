NEW Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka has welcomed Zesco Limited’s decision to export additional 80 megawatts to Namibia, saying this will earn the nation, foreign exchange. Zesco recently signed another power supply agreement with Nambia’s NamPower Limited for the supply of an additional 80 megawatts on the already existing 100 megawatts power supply agreement. And in an interview, Kateka described the move as a step in the right direction. “With regard to the Power Supply Agreement with NamPower of Namibia, as New Heritage, we believe that this is a step…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.